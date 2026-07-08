Giants vs. Blue Jays odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, July 8 from advanced model

The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants wrap up a three-game interleague set with a Wednesday afternoon contest. San Fran (38-53) took Monday's contest, 10-1, before Toronto (43-49) evened the series by taking Tuesday's matchup, 9-3. Dylan Cease (5-4, 2.79 ERA) will start for the Jays, countered by the Giants' Logan Webb (5-6, 3.66 ERA), as a pair of 2026 MLB All-Stars will be on the mound. The Jays are 8-2 over the teams' last 10 meetings.

First pitch is at 3:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco. The latest Blue Jays vs. Giants odds list Toronto as the -119 favorite (risk $119 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 7. Before making any Giants vs. Blue Jays picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the MLB predictions for Blue Jays vs. Giants.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 29-16 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blue Jays vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Blue Jays:

Blue Jays vs. Giants money line Blue Jays -119, Giants -101 Blue Jays vs. Giants over/under 7 runs Blue Jays vs. Giants run line Blue Jays -1.5 (+151) Blue Jays vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Blue Jays vs. Giants streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Giants vs. Blue Jays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blue Jays vs. Giants, the model is going Over 7 total runs. Both of the first two games of this series surpassed the total in a big way as each contest had at least 11 combined runs. The Giants have also engaged in high-scoring affairs in interleague battles recently as the Over sports an 8-2 record over San Fran's last 10 games versus American League opponents.

Webb is coming off maybe the worst start of his career, allowing 7 ER and 11 H over just 3 IP last Friday. As for Cease, he was lit up the last time he faced the Giants in a 2025 start. The pitcher gave up 4 ER over his last 4 IP to the Giants, so given the unfavorable history of the pitchers, plus the O/U trends, the model is firmly behind the Over. It projects 8.2 total runs, making the Over the side to back in over/under sports betting. Get the Giants vs. Blue Jays money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Blue Jays vs. Giants picks

After simulating every pitch of Giants vs. Blue Jays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Giants, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.