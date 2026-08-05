Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cardinals-Yankees, White Sox-Red Sox, MLB on Wednesday

Wednesday features another loaded day of MLB action, and bettors can claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins when wagering on any of the top MLB games of the day, including Cardinals vs. Yankees and White Sox vs. Red Sox. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, August 5

The Cardinals sold a bit at the MLB trade deadline, but they still have most of their key pieces and aren't out of the NL Wild Card picture. They took Monday's series opener over the Yankees and can pick up a series win in the finale on Wednesday. St. Louis will start Andre Pallante (11-6, 3.72 ERA) while New York will give the ball to Will Warren (8-5, 4.14) after he was the subject of trade rumors. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has New York winning at a 60% rate.

Baseball's two Sox teams are shining this year. The White Sox are a surprise contender after losing 100+ games each of the last three years, and they made some notable moves at the deadline and are in first place. As for the Red Sox, no team has been better this summer as Boston owns baseball's best record since July 1 and swept the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. Boston took the Tuesday opener of this three-game series. Breakout right-hander Sean Burke (7-5, 3.04 ERA) starts for Chicago while Boston will start star veteran Sonny Gray (13-2, 2.93 ERA). The model has the White Sox covering in 69% of its simulations. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is very important, and all bettors should practice safe betting habits whenever placing wagers. Hard Rock Bet has different tools and resources available to bettors, such as activity alerts, timeout options and gaming limits like deposit and wager limits. Bettors can also reach out to 1-800-MY-RESET via phone call or text message 24/7.