Mariners vs. Orioles prediction, odds: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, June 8, by proven model

Teams looking to get back on track meet when the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a four-game series on Monday night. Seattle is coming off a 5-4 loss at Detroit, while Baltimore dropped a 6-4 decision at Toronto on Sunday. The Mariners (34-32), who have lost three of the past four games, are 15-16 on the road this season. The Orioles (31-35), who have lost two in a row, are 19-15 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. The Orioles lead the all-time series 247-213, including five of the past six meetings. Seattle is a -129 favorite on the money line (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Orioles odds, while the over/under, is 9. Before making any Mariners vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the Mariners vs. Orioles predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mariners vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Mariners:

Mariners vs. Orioles money line Mariners -131, Orioles +111 Mariners vs. Orioles over/under 9 runs Mariners vs. Orioles run line Mariners -1.5 (+127) Mariners vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine Mariners vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Mariners vs. Orioles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Mariners vs. Orioles, the model is going Over 9 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in four of the past five Seattle games, and in seven of the last 10 Baltimore games. The Over is 24 of the past 47 Seattle games with two pushes against teams allowing 4.2 runs or more. The Over is also 8-2 in the last Baltimore games in which Chris Bassitt starts.

SportsLine's model projects 1.8 total bases or more for the Mariners' Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, Brendan Donovan and Dominic Canzone. The Orioles, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Gunnar Henderson and Pete Alonso. The model projects 10.1 combined runs as the Over hits 60% of the time. Get the Mariners vs. Orioles money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Orioles vs. Mariners picks

After simulating every pitch of Mariners vs. Orioles 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Orioles vs. Mariners, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.