Mariners vs. Tigers prediction, odds: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, June 6 by proven model

Teams looking to stay hot meet when the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of their three-game American League series on Saturday afternoon. Detroit earned a 7-3 win over Seattle on Friday. The Mariners (33-31), who have won eight of their past 10 games, are 14-15 on the road this season. The Tigers (26-38), who have won four in a row, are 15-14 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers lead the all-time series 237-218, but the Mariners have won seven of the past 10 meetings. Seattle is a -135 favorite on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Tigers odds, while the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Mariners vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the Mariners vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mariners vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Mariners:

Mariners vs. Tigers money line Mariners -135, Tigers +113 Mariners vs. Tigers over/under 8.5 runs Mariners vs. Tigers run line Mariners -1.5 (+124) Mariners vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Mariners vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Mariners vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Mariners vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in six of the past 10 Seattle games, and in three of the last four Detroit games. The Over is 7-6 in Seattle games against teams averaging 3.9 to 4.2 runs per game.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Mariners' Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, Brendan Donovan and Dominic Canzone. The Tigers, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle and Kerry Carpenter. The model projects 9.1 combined runs as the Over has all the value. Get the Mariners vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Tigers vs. Mariners picks

After simulating every pitch of Mariners vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Mariners, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.