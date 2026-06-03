Marlins vs. Nationals prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, June 3 by proven model

The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals close out their three-game series at Nationals Park on Wednesday. Miami (28-34) took both the first two games of this series from Washington (31-31), winning 7-3 on consecutive days. The Marlins will send Max Meyer (5-0, 2.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) to the mound, while the Nationals will counter with Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 17 strikeouts).

First pitch from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Both teams come in at -109 on the money line (risk $109 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Nationals odds. The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Marlins vs. Nationals picks, be sure to see the Marlins vs. Nationals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marlins vs. Nationals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Nationals:

Marlins vs. Nationals money line Marlins -109, Nationals -109 Marlins vs. Nationals over/under 8 runs Marlins vs. Nationals run line Miami -1.5 (+153) Marlins vs. Nationals picks See picks at SportsLine Marlins vs. Nationals streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Marlins vs. Nationals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Marlins vs. Nationals, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over has hit in the first two games of this series. Four of the last five Marlins games have gone Over the total. Four of the last five Nationals games have also gone Over the total.



SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for Marlins hitters Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, and Heriberto Hernandez. The Nationals, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.9 total bases from James Wood. The model projects 9.4 combined runs as the Over hits in 56% of simulations. Get the Marlins vs. Nationals money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Marlins vs. Nationals picks

After simulating every pitch of Marlins vs. Nationals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Marlins vs. Nationals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.