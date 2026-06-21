Mets vs. Phillies prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Sunday Night Baseball from advanced model

A pair of NL East rivals will square off on 'Sunday Night Baseball' as the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies. New York (34-42) took the first game of the series on Thursday before a Friday off day. Philadelphia (41-35) responded by taking the second game on Saturday by a 15-3 score as Bryce Harper hit for the cycle. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.01 ERA) will take the mound, and he'll be countered by the Mets' David Peterson (3-5, 5.91 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The latest Phillies vs. Mets odds list Philly as the -188 favorite (risk $188 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Mets vs. Phillies picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 13 on a sizzling 22-10 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Mets and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Mets money line Phillies -188, Mets +158 Phillies vs. Mets over/under 8 runs Phillies vs. Mets run line Phillies -1.5 (+112) Phillies vs. Mets picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Mets streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Mets vs. Phillies predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Phillies vs. Mets, the model is going Over 8 total runs. After 18 combined runs on Saturday, the Over sports a 4-1-1 record over New York's last six games. Meanwhile, none of the last four Phillies games have gone under, and the Phils have a tendency to engage in high-scoring affairs in series finales. Sunday marks the final contest of this three-game set, and the Over is 5-1 over Philadelphia's last six series finales.

While Wheeler has been sensational this season, Mets batters have gotten the better of him over his career. Current Mets hitters have an .803 OPS versus Wheeler, while his counterpart has struggled no matter who has been in the batter's box. Of the 117 pitchers with at least 60 IP this season, just six have a higher ERA than Peterson's mark of 5.91. With 9.1 combined runs projected, the Under is a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Mets vs. Phillies money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Phillies vs. Mets picks

After simulating every pitch of Mets vs. Phillies 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Mets, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.