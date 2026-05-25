MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Aaron Judge on Monday, May 25

The Memorial Day MLB slate features several day games, thus providing a somewhat limited MLB DFS player pool for the main night slate, which begins at 6:10 p.m. ET. The Athletics vs. Mariners contest at 9:40 p.m. ET has the highest total (10.5) of any of Monday's 13 games, so that could be a matchup to target with daily Fantasy baseball picks. The likes of Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers are top options from that contest to consider for your MLB DFS strategy.

But as anyone experienced with MLB daily Fantasy knows, players of that caliber come with high price tags. Which undervalued players could you fit under Monday's MLB DFS salary cap? Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Monday, May 25

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,500 DraftKings, 4,300 FanDuel). The three-time MVP ended an 11-game slump without a home run or RBI with a walk-off two-run homer on Sunday versus Tampa. Despite the drought, Judge still leads the AL with 17 home runs this season, also topping the league with 41 runs scored. He should relish the 3:40 p.m. ET first pitch on Monday as Judge has three more homers in day games than night games in 2026, despite logging 68 fewer ABs in day games. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also stacking Judge with third baseman Ryan McMahon ($2,300 DraftKings, $2,500 FanDuel). After a slow start, McMahon's OPS has jumped 90 points in May compared to March/April, and all four of his homers this year have come against RHPs, as righty Michael Wacha will take the mound for Kansas City on Monday. Additionally, McMahon has a career OBP of .390 versus the Royals, which is his highest versus any team, while his OPS of .870 against Kansas City is his third-highest. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, May 25

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.