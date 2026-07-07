MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Christian Yelich on Tuesday, July 7

We're a week from the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, and you could load your Tuesday MLB DFS lineups with several of those headed to the Midsummer Classic. Nine games are on Tuesday's main MLB DFS slate, with All-Star regulars like Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman and Kyle Schwarber part of this slate. Or, you could target first-time All-Stars, who may not do as much damage to your MLB DFS salary cap. Miguel Vargas, Travis Bazzana and Ernie Clement all fit the bill, with Vargas having a particularly intriguing matchup.

The White Sox infielder will face Boston's Payton Tolle, who is coming off his worst start of the year with 6 ER and 10 baserunners allowed over 3 IP last Wednesday. Tolle is a southpaw, and Vargas sports a 1.060 OPS versus LHPs this year as the slugger certainly deserves consideration for your Tuesday MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, July 7

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich ($4,700 on DraftKings, $3,400 on FanDuel). Milwaukee and St. Louis have a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first contest at 2:15 p.m. ET and the second at 7:45 p.m. ET. Yelich has feasted off Cards' pitching this year with batting splits of .353/.389/.588 across 18 plate appearances. Yelich has a homer and a stolen base over his last five games overall, while also adding four walks, three runs scored and two RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto ($3,600 on DraftKings, $2,700 on FanDuel). The veteran had a two-run homer on Saturday, had Sunday off, and then collected another base hit on Monday before being pulled after six innings due to a blowout. On Tuesday, Realmuto will face Cincy SP Andrew Abbott, and the catcher is slugging .545 across 11 career at-bats versus Abbott. The splits are also in Realmuto's favor with Philly visiting the Reds, as Abbott's ERA is 4.75 at home, compared to 3.21 on the road. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, July 7

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.