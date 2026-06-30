MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Fernando Tatis Jr. on Tuesday, June 30

With all 30 teams in action on Tuesday's MLB schedule, you have no shortage of options to fill out your MLB DFS lineups. The likes of Ben Rice, Yordan Alvarez, Matt Olson, James Wood and Bobby Witt Jr. are among top options available as daily Fantasy baseball picks. However, one shouldn't overlook Witt's teammate in Carter Jensen as a potential part of an MLB DFS stack as the catcher is riding a 19-game hitting streak, the longest active in the majors.

With that, Jensen has seen his price tags rise on MLB DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Deciding if a player's production will be worth his cost is a daily dilemma within an MLB DFS strategy, so it wouldn't hurt to have a little help. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, June 30

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Padres 2B/OF Fernando Tatis Jr. ($4,500 DraftKings, $3,200 FanDuel). The power outage that Tatis had earlier in the year has dissipated as over his last 32 games he's hitting .343 with an .867 OPS. He enters Tuesday riding a 22-game on-base streak, and the splits are in his favor versus Cubs southpaw Matthew Boyd. Tatis' OPS is 162 points higher versus LHPs, like Boyd, this season, while the pitcher's batting average allowed is 101 points higher versus RHBs like Tatis. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Marlins 1B/OF Kyle Stowers ($5,000 DraftKings, $3,700 FanDuel). Stowers gets a boost with a trip to Coors Field on Tuesday and will face a starting pitcher in Tanner Gordon who has a 6.37 ERA. The RHP has been lit up at his home ballpark to the tune of an unsightly 9.92 ERA in Denver. In Monday's game versus Colorado, Stowers had three runs scored and reached base safely twice, including a double, so he has multiple factors in his favor to warrant a spot in Tuesday's MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

New to sports trading? Check out our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, June 30

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.