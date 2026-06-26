MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Gabriel Moreno on Friday, June 26

Friday's Major League Baseball schedule features 15 games, including several rivalry matchups such as Yankees vs. Red Sox, Dodgers vs. Padres and Cubs vs. Brewers. The first games begin at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Jacob Misiorowski, Zack Wheeler, Nick Kurtz, Shohei Ohtani, Byron Buxton, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Fernando Tatis and Corbin Carroll. With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 26

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno ($3,900 DraftKings, $3,100 FanDuel). Moreno has been red hot. He has hits in each of his last nine games, including a 3-for-3 performance with a double. In 53 games this season, he is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, six homers and 26 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is book-ending Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte ($5,000 DraftKings, $3,400 FanDuel). He has seven hits in 18 at-bats over the past four games, including two doubles, one homer and three RBI. In 76 games this season, Marte is hitting .265 with 17 doubles, two triples, 13 homers and 47 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, June 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.