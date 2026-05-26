MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Julio Rodriguez on Tuesday, May 26

The Texas Rangers were no-hit on Monday by Houston, but should what happened yesterday affect today's MLB DFS strategy? The Lone Star Series resumes with Texas facing SP Jason Alexander, who has a 7.30 ERA across 12.1 IP. Meanwhile Dodgers vs. Rockies features a pair of starters with ERAs over 6.50, making this contest one to consider when searching for MLB DFS picks. The likes of Shohei Ohtani, Andy Pages, Freddie Freeman, Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak may all get a boost for Tuesday's daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

Big-name players correspond with high price tags, so you'll have to get creative to conform to your MLB DFS salary cap. Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, May 26

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez ($4,800 DraftKings, $3,300 FanDuel). A notorious slow starter, Rodriguez' bat has heated up as of late as he has a .952 OPS over his last seven games. He had a homer, a pair of RBI and two runs scored on Sunday before collecting another base hit on Monday. Seattle will take on Luis Severino of the Athletics in Sacramento on Tuesday, and the former Yankee has struggled in home starts. He has a 5.55 ERA at home this season, compared to a 3.38 mark on the road. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also rostering Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm ($4,400 DraftKings, $3,100 FanDuel), who has been on a tear over his last 10 games. Chisholm is batting .432 over this stretch and averaging 2.4 total bases per game. The Yankees face the Royals on Tuesday, and Kansas City will start Bailey Falter. Chisholm is 2 for 5 in his career against the southpaw, with one of those knocks being a grand slam. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

New to sports trading? Check out our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.