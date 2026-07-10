MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Yordan Alvarez on Friday, July 10

Friday's Major League Baseball schedule features a full slate of 15 games, including an American League West battle between the Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers. The first games begin at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Hunter Greene, Shohei Ohtani, Nick Kurtz, Mike Trout, Bobby Witt Jr., Rafael Devers, Kody Clemens, Juan Soto, Jose Altuve, Michael Harris, Sal Stewart and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, July 10

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez ($6,200 DraftKings, $4,200 FanDuel). Alvarez is one of the Astros top hitters. In 93 games, he is batting .310 with 16 doubles, 29 homers and 67 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is book-ending Houston second baseman Jose Altuve ($3,800 DraftKings, $2,900 FanDuel). Altuve has been hot of late. He has two homers and four RBI over the past three games. In a 10-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, he was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two walks and three runs scored. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, July 10

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.