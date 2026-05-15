Rivalry weekend kicks off in Major League Baseball with a 15-game slate, which begins at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Blake Snell, Spencer Strider, Cam Schlittler, Ketel Marte, Bobby Witt Jr., Corbin Carroll, Yordan Alvarez, Elly De La Cruz, Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers, Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy, who are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, May 15

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte ($5,700 DraftKings, $3,600 FanDuel). He has hits in four of his last five games, including a 2-for-4 performance in a 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. In 126 games last season, Marte batted .283 with 28 doubles, 28 homers and 72 RBI. He is off to a slow start this season, hitting .215 in 40 games, but has been hot of late. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno ($3,700 DraftKings, $3,100 FanDuel). He had two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers. He is a career .277 hitter and is coming off a season in which he batted .285 with 12 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 40 RBI in 83 games. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, May 15

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.