MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Rafael Devers on Friday, July 3

Friday's Major League Baseball schedule features 13 games, including a National League West battle between the Padres and Dodgers. The first games begin at 4:05 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Shohei Ohtani, Gerrit Cole, Ben Rice, Jackson Chourio, Cody Bellinger, Juan Soto, Gunnar Henderson and Pete Alonso. With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, July 3

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers ($4,300 DraftKings, $3,600 FanDuel). Devers has been on a roll. He has hits in six consecutive games, including a double and three homers during that stretch. For the season, he is hitting .242 with 24 doubles, one triple, 15 homers and 44 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is book-ending San Francisco second baseman Luis Arraez ($4,700 DraftKings, $3,700 FanDuel). Arraez is a .326 hitter this season with 18 doubles, seven triples, four homers and 32 RBI. He also has six stolen bases. Arraez has hits in eight of the past nine games, including a 3-for-4 performance with a triple and a home run in an 8-2 loss at Arizona on Tuesday. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, July 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.