MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Cole Young on Monday, June 8

The Monday MLB schedule brings eight games, with Mariners vs. Orioles getting the action underway at 6:35 p.m. ET. That's one of two games with an over/under of 9 runs. The most offense of the evening, however, is expected to come in the Athletics vs. Brewers nightcap at 10:05 p.m. ET, a matchup with an over/under of 11 -- two runs higher than any other game on the schedule. That game will certainly be popular for MLB DFS picks, but with the smaller slate, every game is worth a longer look.

Finding players who can outperform their price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Monday, June 8

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio at $5,700 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. The Brewers take on lefty Jeffrey Springs, who has a 4.37 ERA and has given up 14 home runs this season. It'll be a hot night with the wind blowing out. Chourio also hits lefties well with a .904 OPS, so he has a lot going for him on Monday. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

He's also building around Mariners second baseman Cole Young ($3,500 on DraftKings, $2,800 on FanDuel), who is on a 10-game hitting streak and is hitting .333 in June. The Mariners face the Orioles and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, who has a 5.27 ERA and a WHIP of 1.63 this season. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, June 8

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.