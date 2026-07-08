MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Manny Machado on Wednesday, July 8

Winning MLB DFS contests isn't just about who you utilize as MLB DFS picks but also about who you bypass from the daily Fantasy baseball player pool. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have quite the resumes as MVP winners, but they've also yet to figure out Rockies SP Ryan Feltner. Ohtani is just 1 for 10 versus Wednesday's starting pitcher, with Betts only 1 for 9. Thus, one should consider keeping this MLB DFS stack of Dodgers out of MLB daily Fantasy lineups as L.A. hosts Colorado at 10:10 p.m. ET.

On the other hand, Freddie Freeman (6 for 14) has gotten the better of Feltner. Identifying the batter versus pitcher matchups that favor one side over the other should be a part of every daily Fantasy player's MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, July 8

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Brewers second baseman Brice Turang ($5,200 on DraftKings, $4,000 on FanDuel). Arguably one of the biggest MLB All-Star Game snubs, Turang ranks among the top five second baseman in both homers (12) and stolen bases (14). He also ranks in the top 10 of the NL in doubles (22), triples (3) and walks (51), and he collected another pair of two-baggers on Tuesday. The splits are in favor of Turang on Wednesday in facing a RHP for St. Louis as Turang's OPS is a staggering 349 points higher off righties than lefties. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Padres third baseman Manny Machado ($4,400 on DraftKings, $3,000 on FanDuel). The veteran has picked things up as of late after a slow start as he has a .926 OPS over his last 24 games. Over his last three contests, Machado has a homer, four walks, three RBI and two runs scored. He should feast off Arizona SP Jose Cabrera, who has a 7.56 ERA over his last two starts and has allowed an .804 OPS to RHBs like Machado on the season. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, July 8

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.