MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Shohei Ohtani on Monday, June 1

When crafting an MLB DFS strategy, one wouldn't normally be in a hurry to roster a player hitting just .232 with four homers. However, Andrew Benintendi's MLB DFS value for Monday comes not in his performance this season but his career domination of SP Joe Ryan. The Twins RHP is on the mound today, and Benintendi has a .409 average off the pitcher, going 9 for 22. Identifying advantageous batter versus pitcher matchups is just one part of fielding a winning MLB DFS lineup.

Also, when it comes to stars in action on Monday like Shohei Ohtani, Corbin Carroll, Elly De La Cruz and Juan Soto, one should see how they've performed versus their respective opposing SP. Excelling in MLB DFS contests is as much about avoiding pricey options who underperform as it is about finding overlooked players. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Monday, June 1

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Dodgers DH/OF Shohei Ohtani ($6,500 DraftKings, $4,100 FanDuel). The four-time MVP is on a four-game hitting streak which includes a pair of homers over this run. Ohtani isn't pitching on Monday, but his dominance on the mound in 2026 has somewhat overshadowed what he's doing at the plate. Only two NL players have reached base safely more times this year, as Ohtani is also third in on-base percentage and eighth in OPS. The Dodgers start a series with Arizona on Monday, and Ohtani has reached base safely six times over his last three games against the Diamondbacks. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Angels infielder Vaughn Grissom ($3,100 DraftKings, $2,800 FanDuel), who is on a six-game on-base streak and has driven in 11 runs during this stretch. Grissom has splits of .333/.393/.542 over these six games and has a dream matchup on Monday. The Angels face Colorado's Kyle Freeland, who is 1-6 with an unsightly 8.08 ERA. That is the worse ERA in all of baseball among the 135 pitchers who have thrown at least 40 innings this season. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, June 1

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.