MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Starling Marte on Thursday, July 2

Thursday's Major League Baseball schedule features nine games, including a National League West battle between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Play begins at 12:35 p.m. ET, with the final first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Nathan Eovaldi, Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr., Matt Olson, Junior Caminero and Freddie Freeman. With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, July 2

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Kansas City outfielder Starling Marte ($2,900 DraftKings, $2,200 FanDuel). Marte has been on a roll. He has three hits over his past two games. In 39 games this season, he is hitting .268 with four doubles, one homer and seven RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also stacking Marte with outfielder Lane Thomas ($3,100 DraftKings, $2,600 FanDuel). Thomas has fared better on his home field this season. In 31 games played in Kansas City, he has registered six doubles and two home runs. He has a .357 slugging percentage and .677 OPS. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, July 2

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.