MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Bobby Witt Jr. on Thursday, June 11

An abbreviated eight-game slate highlights Thursday's Major League Baseball schedule, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, with the final first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Pete Crow-Armstrong, Byron Buxton, Corbin Carroll, Riley Greene, Ian Happ, Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres, who are scheduled to be in action. So, you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, June 11

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. ($5,900 DraftKings, $3,700 FanDuel). Witt has five hits over his past five games. In a 6-4 10-inning loss against Texas on Wednesday, he was 2-for-5. In 68 games this season, he is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 27 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also rostering Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman ($4,800 DraftKings, $3,300 FanDuel). Bregman is 2-for-5 with a pair of walks through the first two games of Chicago's series with Colorado. He has a .266 career batting average in 23 games against the Rockies, with eight doubles, two homers and 13 RBI. He will be facing right-hander Ryan Feltner. Bregman is hitting .268 against right-handers in his career, posting 217 doubles, 13 triples, 151 homers and 529 RBI against them. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, June 11

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.