MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Bryson Stott on Thursday, June 25

An abbreviated nine-game slate highlights Thursday's Major League Baseball schedule, which features an MLB DFS main slate that starts at 6:40 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Freddy Peralta, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Corbin Carroll, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ben Rice and Yordan Alvarez. With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, June 25

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Philadelphia second baseman Bryson Stott ($4,200 DraftKings, $2,900 FanDuel). Stott has been on a roll, with hits in nine of his past 11 games. In Tuesday's 14-9 win over Washington, he was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is book-ending Philadelphia outfielder Brandon Marsh ($4,700 DraftKings, $3,200 FanDuel). Marsh has dominated Washington this week. In the first three games of the series, he is 7-for-13 with one double, two homers and three RBI. In 75 games this season, he is hitting .321 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 38 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, June 25

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.