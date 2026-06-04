MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Bobby Witt Jr. on Thursday, June 4

An abbreviated nine-game slate highlights Thursday's Major League Baseball schedule, which begins at 1:05 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Chris Sale, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nick Kurtz, Freddie Freeman, Byron Buxton and Ketel Marte, who are scheduled to be in action. So, you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, June 4

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. ($5,800 DraftKings, $3,700 FanDuel). Witt has hits in four of his past five games. In a 6-3 loss at Texas on Sunday, Witt was 2-for-5 with a double. In 62 games this season, he is hitting .283 with 16 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 26 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also stacking Witt with Kansas City catcher/first baseman Carter Jensen ($3,400 DraftKings, $2,700 FanDuel). After hitting .300 a year ago, Jensen is batting .215 with eight doubles, seven homers and 26 RBI in 57 games. However, despite the drop in average, the splits are in Jensen's favor on Thursday. He'll see RHP Andrew Morris of Minnesota on the mound, and all seven of Jensen's homers have come against RHPs, as his OPS is 129 points higher off RHPs than southpaws. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, June 4

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.