MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Bobby Witt Jr. on Tuesday, June 2

The Cubs' season has been defined by streaks, both winning ones and a losing one, but Alex Bregman is riding a personal streak of his own. The third baseman always warrants consideration for MLB DFS lineups, but especially since he's on an 11-game hitting streak. That's the longest active in the majors, while teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong has a six-game hit streak of his own. An MLB DFS stack involving the two could be an intriguing part of your daily Fantasy baseball strategy as Chicago faces rookie Gage Jump, who is making his second career start.

Rostering the Cubs duo would likely mean you have to cut costs elsewhere to conform to your MLB DFS salary cap. Which under-the-radar players could help balance the high costs of these two? Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, June 2

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. ($5,500 DraftKings, $3,600 FanDuel). Witt is leading the AL in hits for the third straight year and is also second in stolen bases, third in doubles and sixth in total bases. He's reached base safely multiple times in each of his last three games and should feast off southpaw Andrew Abbott of Cincinnati. Witt is hitting .327 off LHPs this season, and Abbott has a 5.28 ERA in home games this year as the Royals visit Great American Ball Park. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker ($4,800 DraftKings, $3,200 FanDuel), who performs much better away from Dodgers Stadium. L.A. has a road game versus Arizona, and Tucker's OPS is 229 points higher in away stadiums this season than at home. Additionally, Tucker's career OPS of .879 versus Arizona is his fifth-highest versus any team (min. 20 games). The former Astro and Cub will face RHP Mike Soroka who has struggled versus LHBs like Tucker, allowing a .288 batting average versus them, compared to .188 to RHBs. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, June 2

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.