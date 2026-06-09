MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Brice Turang on Tuesday, June 9

A daily dilemma when constructing an MLB DFS strategy is deciding how much capital to devote to batters versus how much of your MLB DFS salary cap should go to pitchers. Tuesday may be one of those days where you build your daily Fantasy baseball lineups around all of the aces on the mound. Paul Skenes, Gerrit Cole, Zack Wheeler and Chase Burns are some of the top pitchers in action, but rostering players of this caliber means you'll have to cut costs elsewhere.

Someone like Tristan Peters of the White Sox could be a cheap option from Tuesday's MLB DFS player pool as he's hitting .429 in June. The outfielder isn't even among the 50 most expensive players at his position on either DraftKings or FanDuel, and there are others like him that could bring value to MLB daily Fantasy lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, June 9

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Brewers second baseman Brice Turang at $5,700 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Already a Gold Glove winner, Turang is a contender to win a Silver Slugger this year. He's one of 11 players with 10-plus homers and stolen bases, while his .278 batting average is fourth-best among those 11 players. He's riding an eight-game hitting streak with half of his 12 knocks over this stretch going for extra bases. He should feast off J.T. Ginn of the Athletics as Turang's OPS is 463 points higher off RHPs like Ginn than southpaws in 2026. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

He's also building around Cubs catcher Carson Kelly ($3,700 on DraftKings, $3,100 on FanDuel). Chicago starts a road series with the Rockies on Tuesday, and Kelly has a career OPS of .949 in the thin air that Coors Field provides. That's his highest in MLB ballpark he's played at least 10 games at. Kelly should also benefit from Monday being an off day, as he was behind the plate for back-to-back 10-inning games on Saturday and Sunday. The last time Kelly played after an off day, he racked up a pair of hits and also drove in a run. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, June 9

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.