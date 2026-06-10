MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Jackson Chourio on Wednesday, June 10

Cubs fans will unabashedly tell you that Alex Bregman, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Nico Hoerner have underperformed this year. But when constructing your Wednesday MLB DFS lineups, that trio could be just as appealing as Yordan Alvarez, Bobby Witt Jr. or Kyle Schwarber as MLB DFS picks. That's because Chicago faces Colorado SP Michael Lorenzen, who sports an 8.01 ERA. The game is in Coors Field, no less, as finding matchups one can exploit is a daily Fantasy baseball strategy that often leads to winning MLB DFS contests.

Who else is in an advantageous position on Wednesday, either at the plate or on the mound? Perhaps batters in the Braves vs. White Sox contest are ones to bypass from the MLB DFS player pool with both starting pitchers having sub-3.00 ERAs. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, June 10

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. The 22-year-old has gone off over the last three games, totaling seven hits, including a home run on Tuesday. Chourio has four runs scored, three XBHs and three RBI during this stretch, which is simply a microcosm of his 2026 season. His entire batting split of .301/.356/.496 is a career high, and he's hitting .324 on the road this season as the Brewers visit the A's in Las Vegas. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

His MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Chourio with outfielder Sal Frelick ($3,900 on DraftKings, $2,600 on FanDuel). The platoon is in Frelick's favor on Wednesday in facing RHP Jack Perkins as Frelick's OPS is 299 points higher off righties than lefties. Tonight's game versus the A's is the final of a three-game set at Las Vegas Ballpark, which has been a boon for hitters thus far. The first two contests in Vegas averaged 20.5 total runs, so rostering Brewers batters versus a pitcher with 6.19 ERA like Perkins is a no-brainer for Wednesday. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, June 10

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.