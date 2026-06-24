MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Ketel Marte on Wednesday, June 24

Shohei Ohtani takes the mound on the Wednesday MLB schedule, but the NL MVP favorite is no must-start for MLB DFS lineups. He's allowed more ER (7) over his last two starts than he did over his first 10 starts (5). With young arms like Gage Jump and Trey Yesavage also available as Wednesday MLB DFS picks, and with Ohtani being the most expensive pitcher on daily Fantasy baseball sites, perhaps it would be smarter to allocate your MLB DFS salary cap to others.

There are several top batters you could target, such as Yordan Alvarez, Juan Soto, Byron Buxton and Matt Olson. With multiple pitchers with ERAs above 5.00 on the mound, you could find undervalued options to factor into your MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, June 24

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte ($5,100 on DraftKings, $3,300 on FanDuel). The three-time All-Star brings a hot bat into Wednesday's contest as he's collected 2+ total bases in each of his last five full games. His run of success extends even beyond that as over Marte's last 14 games, he's hitting .333 with an .888 OPS. Arizona has a road game at St. Louis on Wednesday, and Marte's career slugging percentage of .573 at Busch Stadium is his fifth highest among any MLB ballpark (min. 10 games). See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

His MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Marte with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo ($4,000 on DraftKings, $3,000 on FanDuel). The Dbacks are facing St. Louis SP Matthew Liberatore, who has a 5.23 ERA and is coming off a disastrous start where he allowed 7 H and 5 ER over just 1.2 IP. Perdomo has also collected two base hits across three at-bats versus Liberatore, and this game being at night plays into the shortstop's favor. Perdomo's OPS is 208 points higher at night than in day games this season as he won't have to deal with shadows that affect a batter's eye. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, June 24

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.