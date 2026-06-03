MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Kyle Tucker on Wednesday, June 3

A winning MLB DFS strategy is as much about avoiding overpriced players as it is rostering those who outperform their price tags. With ace arms like Cristopher Sanchez, Gerrit Cole and Shohei Ohtani on the mound, there may be several star batters in the Wednesday MLB DFS pool who you want to avoid as they oppose these pitchers. The likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Jose Ramirez are among those facing this trio of pitchers, potentially forcing you to look elsewhere for daily Fantasy baseball picks.

Which batters have more advantageous matchups on Wednesday? Your MLB DFS strategy could maybe target Angels hitters, seeing as they're opposing a pitcher with an ERA over 7.00. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, June 3

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker ($4,700 DraftKings, $3,200 FanDuel). The Dodgers are visiting the Diamondbacks, and Tucker's OPS is 212 points higher on the road than at home this season. On the mound for Arizona is Zac Gallen, who allowed 8 H, 5 ER and 3 HR in his last start, and Tucker has historically feasted off the pitcher. Tucker has a lifetime .300 average against Gallen (6 for 20), as there are just five pitchers in all of baseball in which Tucker has more hits off. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Angels infielder Vaughn Grissom ($3,400 DraftKings, $2,800 FanDuel), who is riding a six-game hit streak, with doubles coming in each of his last two outings. He's moved into the middle of the order, batting either third or cleanup in each of his last eight games, and he's provided batting splits of .323/.405/.548 over that stretch. L.A. faces Colorado SP Michael Lorenzen on Wednesday, who has a 7.22 ERA and has allowed both the most hits (89) and ER (46) in all of baseball. Additionally, Grissom has 1B/3B eligibility on DraftKings and 2B/SS eligibility on FanDuel, and that positional flexibility only further adds to his value. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, June 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.