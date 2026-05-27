MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Aaron Judge on Wednesday, May 27

The stars are on the mound for Wednesday's MLB schedule, thus providing several options for MLB DFS lineups. Shohei Ohtani, Gerrit Cole and Jacob deGrom will all tote the rubber, but players of this caliber will also set back your MLB DFS salary cap. You could cut costs elsewhere with the arms you roster as daily Fantasy baseball picks, or you could go bargain shopping in regard to hitters. Perhaps Orlando Arcia could be an option as despite just making his season debut last week, he's hitting .533 (8 for 15), with knocks in all five of his games played.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, May 26

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,500 DraftKings, 4,300 FanDuel). After ending his 11-game home run drought over the weekend, Judge has continued swinging a hot bat as he followed up that contest with a pair of games in which he totaled three hits, two doubles, two walks and one RBI. He gets a lefty on the mound on Wednesday, and Judge's OPS is 51 points higher versus southpaws than RHPs. Judge is the most expensive hitter on both DraftKings and FanDuel for Wednesday, but he should be worth the cost for your MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also stacking Judge with catcher Austin Wells ($2,600 DraftKings, $2,400 FanDuel). Wells went 3 for 6 with a run scored and RBI on Tuesday, and he homered two games prior to last night's contest. While he's hitting below the Mendoza Line on the season, Wells' average is on the rise with a .267 clip over the last week, and he has a plus matchup on Wednesday. The Yankees face SP Noah Cameron of Kansas City, and the catcher cracked a three-run homer in his last plate appearance versus Cameron. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.