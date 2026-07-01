MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Yandy Diaz on Wednesday, July 1

Crafting a winning MLB DFS strategy is as much about hitting on the right players for your daily Fantasy baseball lineups as it is about avoiding the wrong MLB DFS picks. Shohei Ohtani (8-2, 1.58 ERA) and Max Meyer (9-0, 2.60) are both on the mound, so you may want to avoid batters they're facing in Wednesday MLB daily Fantasy. On the other hand, Kyle Freeland and his 7.50 ERA will tote the rubber for Colorado, perhaps making the opponent Marlins ones to utilize in MLB DFS stacks.

Otto Lopez leads the NL in batting average, so he's certainly worthy of consideration from Miami. Others like Kyle Stowers and Xavier Edwards could provide great returns on investment with your Wednesday MLB lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, July 1

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Rays 1B/DH Yandy Diaz ($5,100 DraftKings, $3,700 FanDuel). Hitting .334, Diaz is on pace to claim his second career batting title as his average leads the majors. He also leads the AL with 100 hits and brings a scorching bat into Wednesday's contest. He's on a seven-game hit streak, a 13-game on-base streak and has a sizzling .455 average with a 1.091 OPS over the latter streak. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around stacking Diaz with 2B/OF Richie Palacios ($3,500 DraftKings, $2,700 FanDuel), who has reached base safely in eight of his last nine starts. Diaz, Palacios and all of the Rays get an advantageous matchup versus Kansas City SP Seth Lugo, who allowed 7 ER in his last game. That just happened to be a Thursday start versus the Rays, and Lugo had a 6.52 ERA over four June starts. Palacios is a potentially low-cost, high-reward option for MLB DFS lineups whose small price would then allow you to also roster pricier star players. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, July 1

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.