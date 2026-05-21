Seven games highlight Thursday's Major League Baseball schedule, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Spencer Strider, Eduardo Rodriguez, Aaron Judge, Sandy Alcantara, Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, May 21

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll ($5,400 DraftKings, $3,900 FanDuel). He has been red hot as Carroll has hits in eight consecutive games, including a 2-for-4 performance with two homers, three RBI and one walk on Sunday. He is hitting .285 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven homers and 24 RBI in 45 games this season. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also stacking Carroll with third baseman Nolan Arenado ($3,300 DraftKings, $3,100 FanDuel). He has hits in each of his last three games, including two doubles in four at-bats in Tuesday's 5-3 win over San Francisco. He homered and had four RBI in Monday's 12-2 win over the Giants. In 45 games this season, he is hitting .278 with nine doubles, seven homers and 25 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, May 21

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.