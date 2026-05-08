A full 15-game schedule highlights Friday's Major League Baseball action, which begins at 6:10 p.m. ET, with the last pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Chris Sale, Dylan Cease, Jacob Misiorowski, Max Fried, Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton, Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto, George Springer, Pete Alonso, Josh Naylor and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, May 8

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez ($4,300 DraftKings, $2,900 FanDuel). He has hits in eight of his last nine games. He homered in Seattle's 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. In 628 career games over five seasons, he is hitting .273 with 117 home runs and 358 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Seattle second baseman Cole Young ($3,300 DraftKings, $2,900 FanDuel). In 38 games this season, he is hitting .276 with six doubles, one triple, three homers and 20 RBI. He is coming off a 3-for-4 performance with two doubles and an RBI in a 3-1 win over Atlanta on Wednesday. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, May 8

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.