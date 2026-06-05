MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Jackson Chourio on Friday, June 5

Friday's Major League Baseball schedule features a full-slate of 15 games, which begins at 2:20 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Bobby Witt Jr., Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Jose Ramirez, James Wood, Brady Singer, Corbin Carroll, Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna, Vladimir Guerrero, Juan Soto and Mike Trout, who are scheduled to be in action. So, you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 5

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio ($5,900 DraftKings, $4,200 FanDuel). Chourio has been red hot. He was 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Thursday's 12-9 loss to San Francisco. He was 8-for-13 with two doubles, two homers and eight RBI in the four-game series. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also stacking Chourio with Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich ($5,800 DraftKings, $4,100 FanDuel). Yelich has also been on a tear. Over the past 10 games, he has 15 hits in 41 at-bats, raising his average 27 points during that stretch. He is a lifetime .291 hitter against right-handed pitchers and will go up against Colorado right hander Tanner Gordon on Friday night. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, June 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.