MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Willy Adames on Friday, May 29

A full 15-game Major League Baseball schedule kicks off the weekend. The first game begins at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Zack Wheeler, Freddy Peralta, Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Juan Soto, Matt Chapman, Ben Rice, Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich and Mike Trout, who are scheduled to be in action. So, you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, May 29

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is San Francisco shortstop Willy Adames ($4,300 DraftKings, $3,300 FanDuel). Adames has been on fire of late. He has hits in 11 of his past 12 games, including six in a row. In Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Arizona, he was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. He was 2-for-5 with a triple and a homer on Tuesday. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also stacking Adames with San Francisco third baseman Matt Chapman ($4,100 DraftKings, $3,200 FanDuel). Chapman has had four multi-hit games over the last 10. In a 10-3 win over the Chicago White Sox last Saturday, he was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He also had two hits in an 8-5 win over the White Sox on Sunday. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, May 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.