The Monday MLB schedule brings 14 games and plenty of data to dissect before filling out any MLB DFS lineups. Three games -- Mets vs. Nationals, Phillies vs. Reds and Cubs vs. Brewers -- all have an over/under of 10 or more runs. They all have a forecast with the wind blowing out as well, so that should factor into MLB DFS picks. Rangers at Rockies has an over/under of 9.5, but any game at Coors Field also needs a longer look.

Finding players who can outperform price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Monday, May 18

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu ($4,300 on DraftKings, $3,100 on FanDuel). Abreu is pacing towards career-best numbers, entering the week with a .300 average and an OPS of .831. He faces the Royals and starting pitcher Seth Lugo, a player he has absolutely dominated. Abreu is hitting .429 with a 1.000 slugging percentage against the righty in his career, making this a strong value pick for MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Rangers outfielder Evan Carter ($2,700 on FanDuel, $4,100 on DraftKings), who will be hitting at Coors Field on Monday. Carter, a lefty, and the Rangers take on Jose Quintana, who has given up an OPS of 1.027 to left-handed hitters this season. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, May 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.