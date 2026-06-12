MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Yordan Alvarez on Friday, June 12

A full-slate of 15 games highlights Friday's Major League Baseball schedule, which begins at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Jacob Misiorowski, Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Nick Kurtz, Byron Buxton, Bobby Witt Jr., Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, Jose Ramirez, Yandy Diaz, Andy Pages, Sal Stewart, Corbin Carroll and Kyle Schwarber, who are scheduled to be in action. So, you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 12

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Houston DH Yordan Alvarez ($6,200 DraftKings, $4,400 FanDuel). He's stacking him with third baseman Isaac Paredes ($3,700 DraftKings, $3,000 FanDuel).

Paredes has a .250 career batting average against Kansas City Royals pitchers. He has hits in five of his last eight games, including a 2-for-3 performance with a double and an RBI in a 13-2 win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Both these players have hit righties like KC starter Luinder Avila hard this season. All nine of Paredes' home runs have come against right-handed pitching this season. Alvarez, meanwhile, is hitting .316 with a 1.068 OPS against right-handed pitching. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, June 12

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.