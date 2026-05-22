MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Michael Harris on Friday, May 22

A full 15-game slate highlights Friday's Major League Baseball schedule, which begins at 2:20 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Gerrit Cole, Corbin Carroll, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez, Byron Buxton, James Wood, Ben Rice and Bobby Witt Jr. who are scheduled to be in action. So, you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, May 22

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris ($3,800 DraftKings, $2,900 FanDuel). He has been on fire. Harris is coming off a 2-for-5 outing with two homers and three RBI in Thursday's 9-3 win at Miami. He also homered in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Marlins. In 48 games this season, he is hitting .298 with five doubles, 11 homers and 29 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also stacking Harris with first baseman Matt Olson ($5,400 DraftKings, $4,100 FanDuel). Olson has hits in three of his last four games, including a 2-for-3 performance with a double and three RBI and two walks. In 51 games this season, he is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, 14 homers and 42 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, May 22

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.