The Tuesday MLB schedule has 28 of the 30 teams as part of the main MLB DFS slate, but two teams in particular stand out. Both the Twins and Dodgers are facing pitchers with ERAs over 6.00 in their respective games, perhaps making their hitters ones to target in MLB DFS lineups. The likes of Byron Buxton, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman may set back your MLB DFS salary cap, so weighing risk versus reward is daily Fantasy baseball advice one should heed.

Finding players who can outperform price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, May 19

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo ($5,100 on DraftKings, $3,300 on FanDuel). Texas is playing at Colorado, and the former Met has thoroughly enjoyed his trips to Coors Field. His .516 career slugging percentage at the ballpark is his fourth-highest of any venue (min. 10 games), and Nimmo's hitting .323 in the thin air of Denver. On Tuesday, Colorado is deploying a bullpen game with Sammy Peralta making his season debut as the opener. Thus, Texas will get to feast of the Rockies' bullpen, which has a 4.30 ERA, the fifth-highest in the NL. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also stacking Nimmo with third baseman Josh Jung ($4,900 on DraftKings, $3,500 on FanDuel), who has career-high splits across the board with a line of .298/.346/.470 and ranks in the top 10 of the AL in hits (50). Jung hit his 14th double, which ranks third in the league, in Monday's game, also scoring a run in his first ever appearance at Coors Field. He should also benefit from facing the Rockies' bullpen and is in a pristine part of the Rangers' batting order, hitting third. Jung is among the three most expensive third basemen on both DraftKings and FanDuel but should be worth the cost. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.