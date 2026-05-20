Perhaps the highlight contest on the Wednesday MLB schedule is Yankees vs. Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. ET. While the likes of Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice have been coveted MLB DFS picks all year, perhaps you should look elsewhere when constructing your MLB DFS strategy. That's because the pair of arms on the mound -- Cam Schlittler and Trey Yesavage -- both have sub-1.50 ERAs. Thus, scouring other batter vs. pitcher matchups is daily Fantasy baseball advice that is essential when star hitters are facing elite pitchers.

Avoiding highly priced options who underwhelm is just as important as finding players who can outperform price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings when it comes to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, May 20

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. ($5,900 on DraftKings, $3,800 on FanDuel). The two-time All-Star is on track to notch his third straight top 5 finish in AL MVP voting, if he doesn't outright win the award. He leads the league in hits, ranks second in stolen bases and is fifth in batting average. Witt is the most expensive shortstop on both DraftKings and FanDuel but should be worth the cost in facing Red Sox rookie Connelly Early, who has a 4.84 ERA over his last 13 IP. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada ($2,500 on DraftKings, $2,400 on FanDuel), who is heating up after a slow start to the year. Moncada has reached safely in five straight starts and has gotten the better of Athletics starter Aaron Civale over their head-to-head matchups. Moncada is hitting .348 (8 for 23) versus the righty as no player in all of MLB has gotten more hits off Civale then Moncada. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 20

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.