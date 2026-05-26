Nationals vs. Guardians prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, May 26 from proven model

Jose Ramirez and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians host C.J. Abrams the upstart Washington Nationals on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game interleague series. The Guardians (32-24) are once again successful behind their pitching, while the Nationals (28-27) have been a wild bunch, tops in MLB in scoring and dead-last in runs allowed. Left-hander Joey Cantillo (4-1, 3.05 ERA) gets the start for the Guardians, who start the day 3.5 games ahead of the White Sox in the Central. The Nationals, second to the Braves in the NL East, counter with Cade Cavalli (2-3, 3.86).

First pitch from Progressive Park in Cleveland is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a slight -132 favorite on the money line (risk $132 to win $100) while Washington is at +111 in the latest Nationals vs. Guardians odds. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Nationals picks, be sure to see the Nationals vs. Guardians predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nationals vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Nationals:

Nationals vs. Guardians money line Guardians -132, Nationals +111 Nationals vs. Guardians over/under 7.5 runs Nationals vs. Guardians run line Guardians -1.5 (+163) Nationals vs. Guardians picks See picks at SportsLine Nationals vs. Guardians streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nationals vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Nationals, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Nationals are MLB's best team to the Over, hitting on a whopping 66.7% of decisions (34-17-4), including 8-2-1 when Cavalli gets the start. The Guardians are more even, but the Over is 8-3 when they hand Cantillo the ball. The first game of this series totaled 12 runs.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Nationals' James Wood, Curtis Mead and Daylen Lile. The Guardians, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Ramirez, Chase DeLauter, Angel Martinez and Kyle Manzardo. The model projects 8.7 combined runs as the Over hits in 59% of simulations. Get the Nationals vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Nationals picks

After simulating every pitch of Nationals vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Nationals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.