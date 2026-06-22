UNC vs. Oklahoma odds, Game 3 prediction: 2026 College World Series finals picks by expert who's 82-59

The 2026 College World Series finals come to an end on Monday with Game 3 between North Carolina and Oklahoma. The Tar Heels have been one of the title favorites all season, while Oklahoma has been on a surprising run through the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma won Game 1 of the CWS, while UNC responded with a Game 2 win on Sunday afternoon to bring the teams to the winner-take-all conclusion.

UNC is -158 (risk $158 to win $100) on the money line to win Game 3 in the 2026 College World Series odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, with Oklahoma at +124. The over/under for total runs in 9.5. Before making any 2026 CWS finals picks, be sure to see the UNC vs. Oklahoma Game 3 predictions from SportsLine's David Bearman.

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Bearman enters the CWS finals on a sizzling run on college baseball picks, going 82-59-4 overall (+13.76 units) this season, including a 14-7 mark in the Regionals and hitting a WVU/Troy Super Regional parlay. Anyone following his advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the 2026 College World Series Game 3 finale rapidly approaching, Bearman has revealed his top 2026 CWS betting picks You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game 3 predictions

One of Bearman's picks for UNC vs. Oklahoma in Game 3 of the College World Series finals: He's leaning Over 9.5 combined runs.

"With both aces on the mound in Game 1 Saturday, we got to 12, with exceptional Oklahoma hitting against one of best pitchers in country in Jason DeCaro. In Game 2, we got to 5 runs right off the bat, before Caden Glauber shut the door on OU's offense, the first time anyone has done that since the SEC Tournament. I still think the Sooner bats will have something to say today and with it being mostly bullpens for both teams, I lean to the Over." See all of Bearman's picks at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 CWS finals Game 3 picks

Bearman has also found a critical x-factor and locked in a strong money-line pick for Game 3. See all of Bearman's picks and analysis SportsLine.

Who wins Game 3 of the 2026 College World Series finals between UNC and Oklahoma? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the college baseball expert who went 82-59-4 this season for a return of more than 13 units.