North Carolina vs. Oklahoma odds, prediction: 2026 College World Series finals picks by expert on 82-58 run

The 2026 College World Series finals begin on Saturday as North Carolina and Oklahoma meet in a best-of-three setting. UNC came to Omaha as one of the favorites, and the Tar Heels have been one of the nation's top programs all season. Oklahoma, meanwhile, slid into the NCAA Tournament field with a sub-.500 record in SEC play, but the Sooners have heated up and went 3-0 in their side of the CWS bracket to advance to the final series. Game 1 is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, with Game 2 set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Game 3 would be at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, if necessary.

UNC is -172 (risk $172 to win $100) to win the series in the 2026 College World Series finals odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, with Oklahoma at +142. The odds are similar for the Game 1 matchup as UNC is -172 and Oklahoma is +134, with the over/under for total runs at 9.5 in the latest North Carolina vs. Oklahoma odds. The run line for Game 1 is UNC -1.5 (+124). Before making any 2026 CWS finals picks, be sure to see the UNC vs. Oklahoma predictions from SportsLine's David Bearman.

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Bearman enters the CWS finals on a sizzling run on college baseball picks, going 82-58-4 overall (+15.31 units) this season, including a 14-7 mark in the Regionals and hitting a WVU/Troy Super Regional parlay. Anyone following his advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the 2026 College World Series finals set, Bearman has revealed his top 2026 CWS betting picks for both Game 1 and for the entire series. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 North Carolina vs. Oklahoma predictions

One of Bearman's top picks for UNC vs. Oklahoma in the College World Series finals: He's going Under 9.5 (-140) combined runs in Game 1 on Saturday. "The Game 1 starters are not official yet, but it's widely believed it'll be Tar Heels ace Jason DeCaro vs. Oklahoma freshman Cord Rager," Bearman told SportsLine.

"DeCaro has a 2.31 ERA, eighth-best in the nation, to go along with his 11-2 record in 18 appearances. After a rough start in the regional, he's been almost unhittable in two starts since, pitching a complete-game shutout vs. USC in the Supers and shutting down Ole Miss over 6.2 innings. Rager has pitched as well as anyone in the tournament, not allowing a run in his last 13 innings, beating Kansas and Alabama. He struggled down the stretch against SEC rivals, allowing 4+ runs to Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, and Tennessee. The revival in the postseason is one reason the Sooners are here. I think both starters will go deep, as this is their last start." See all of Bearman's picks at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 CWS finals picks

Bearman has also locked in his money-line pick for Game 1 and a strong pick for the entire series as he evaluates whether Oklahoma can keep its bats hot against UNC's strong staff. See all of Bearman's picks and analysis SportsLine.

Who wins the 2026 College World Series finals, and what are the best bets for the final series in Omaha? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the college baseball expert who went 82-58-4 this season for a return of more than 15 units.