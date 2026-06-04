Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Thursday, June 4 by proven model

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox continue their series when they meet on Thursday's MLB schedule at Fenway Park. The Orioles (29-33) are fourth in the AL East, just one spot ahead of Boston. The Red Sox (26-34) are last in the AL East, two games behind Baltimore, and have lost four of their last six at home. Trevor Rogers (2-6, 6.84 ERA) takes the ball for Baltimore, countered by Boston RHP Brayan Bello (2-5, 5.63 ERA).

First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET from Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox are -120 favorites on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Red Sox odds. The over/under for total runs is 10.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Orioles picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Orioles vs. Red Sox predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Orioles vs. Red Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Orioles:

Orioles vs. Red Sox money line Red Sox -120, Red Sox -100 Orioles vs. Red Sox over/under 10.5 runs Orioles vs. Red Sox run line Red Sox +1.5 (-186) Orioles vs. Red Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Orioles vs. Red Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Red Sox vs. Orioles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Orioles vs. Red Sox, the model is going Under 10.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Red Sox have place 65% of their home games to the Under and 60% of their games Under when the line is above 9. In total, the Red Sox are playing at a rate of 53% to the Under on the season.

The model projects each of those four Orioles to have at least 1.7 total bases, with Gunnar Henderson leading the way at 1.89 total bases. The model projects three Red Sox players to have at least 1.7 bases, led by Willson Contreras with 2.11. With both teams projected to score just above 4 runs, on average, the value is backing the Under in this contest. Get the Orioles vs. Red Sox money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Orioles vs. Red Sox picks

After simulating every pitch of Red Sox vs. Orioles 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Orioles vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.