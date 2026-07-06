Phillies vs. Royals odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, July 6 from proven model

The Philadelphia Phillies open a road series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Kauffman Stadium. Philadelphia (50-40) is one of the stronger teams in the NL East and comes in as a heavy favorite, while Kansas City (36-54) has struggled for consistency this season. The Phillies are starting ace Cristopher Sanchez (10-3, 2.00 ERA), while Kansas City will turn to Noah Cameron (4-6, 4.95 ERA).

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The latest Phillies vs. Royals odds list Philadelphia as the -221 favorite (risk $221 to win $100), with Kansas City at +182. The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Phillies vs. Royals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions for Phillies vs. Royals from SportsLine's proven model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 29-16 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Royals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Royals:

Phillies vs. Royals money line Phillies -221, Royals +182 Phillies vs. Royals over/under 8 runs Phillies vs. Royals run line Phillies -1.5 (-130) Phillies vs. Royals picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Royals streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Phillies vs. Royals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Phillies vs. Royals the model is going Under 8 total runs. Philadelphia has gone under the total in 48 of its 90 decided games this season, while Kansas City has also leaned that direction at 46-43. The total has gone Under in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

The model projects just 8.2 runs, and with the Under bringing the better return (-105), the model has found value on this pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Phillies vs. Royals money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Phillies vs. Royals picks

After simulating every pitch of Phillies vs. Royals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Royals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.