Phillies vs. Tigers odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, July 10 by proven model

The Philadelphia Phillies open a road series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday. Philadelphia (51-42) is in the thick of the NL East race and will send Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.87 ERA) to the mound in this interleague matchup. Detroit (43-50) has been hampered by injuries to its pitching staff this season, but Jack Flaherty (2-8, 4.60 ERA) gets the start and gives the Tigers a chance to take advantage of the home field.

First pitch at Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Tigers are a -119 favorite on the money line (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Tigers odds, with Philadelphia at +100. The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Phillies vs. Tigers picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Phillies vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 29-16 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Tigers money line Tigers -119, Phillies +100 Phillies vs. Tigers over/under 9 runs Phillies vs. Tigers run line Tigers -1.5 (+176) Phillies vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Phillies vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Phillies vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 9 combined runs for over/under betting. Philadelphia has gone under the total in 49 of its 89 games this season, while Detroit has also leaned that direction at 41-49. Despite those trends, the model sees plenty of offense on Friday.

SportsLine's model projects 1.4 total bases or more for the Phillies' Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh. The Tigers, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.4 total bases or more from Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Kevin McGonigle. The model projects the teams to combine for 10.3 total runs as the Over hits 53% of the time. Get the Phillies vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Phillies vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Phillies vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.