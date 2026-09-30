The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Trade on today's MLB Wild Card Game 2 matchups and Thursday's Steelers vs. Browns matchup. The White Sox will visit the Astros today at 5 p.m. ET for Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series, with Chicago holding a 1-0 series lead after a 6-3 win in Game 1. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for the MLB Playoffs and Thursday Night Football game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for MLB, NHL, and NFL football

Why the White Sox to Win Game 2 on Wednesday

Micah Roberts' analysis: Houston hosts Chicago today at 5 p.m. ET in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series, with the White Sox holding a 1-0 series lead after a 6-3 win in Game 1.

"Hunter Brown has been in decline for Houston down the stretch, and that trend matters against a White Sox lineup that's playing loose with nothing to lose," Roberts said. "Houston finished the regular season at 81-81, the worst record of any team in this postseason field, and that context shouldn't be ignored just because they're the more recognizable name. Wednesday is about the White Sox."

Chicago trades at $0.415 per share on Polymarket to win Game 2 and force a decisive Game 3, with Houston at $0.585 per share. Trade on White Sox vs. Astros here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Why the Penguins and Flyers won't score 6.5 total goals

Matt Severance's analysis: Pittsburgh visits Philadelphia tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET for the Flyers' home opener and the NHL's season opener overall.



"This is a good early season lookahead spot for combined goals," Severance said. "The market number here is 6.5, and I'd expect that to come down toward 5.5 as more information comes in on both goaltenders. Pittsburgh is already banged up with Bryan Rust out, which saps some of their scoring punch, and Philadelphia is leaning on Dan Vladar, who's coming off a solid season in net. These two teams have gone fewer than 6.5 combined goals in seven of their last 10 meetings, and my model projects 6.1 combined goals for tonight."



More than 6.5 combined goals trades at $0.455 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 6.5 trading at $0.545 per share, an exact match to the number Severance references. Trade on Penguins vs. Flyers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Why the Steelers will win by more than 2.5 points Thursday

Larry Hartstein's analysis: "Playing a depleted and suspect Carolina defense, the Browns averaged 3.8 yards per pass and 4.1 yards per play. They allowed a 38 percent pressure rate. Now they face a much tougher Pittsburgh pass rush. Look for Deshaun Watson to make critical mistakes as the Steelers improve to 3-1."

The margin market lines up with Hartstein's number exactly: Pittsburgh winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.525 per share on Polymarket, with Cleveland staying within 2.5 points trading at $0.475 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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