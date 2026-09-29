The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Trade on today's MLB Wild Card openers and Thursday's Steelers-Browns matchup. Our team of experts has MLB picks worth trading across Cubs-Padres and Yankees-Red Sox. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for the MLB Playoffs and Thursday Night Football game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for MLB and NFL football

Why the Cubs will win Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series

Jeff Hochman's analysis: "Michael King is the most overvalued postseason starter, with underlying stats suggesting major negative regression: a 4.42 xERA, 1.21 runs higher than his actual ERA, a .322 xwOBA, and a .403 xSLG across 757 plate appearances. Chicago's disciplined lineup, led by Pete Crow-Armstrong (.399 wOBA), Alex Bregman, Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch and Ian Happ, should exploit King's contact issues. The Cubs dominated San Diego, winning five of six meetings, including two at Petco Park. Shota Imanaga (3.74 ERA, 3.81 xERA) provides a stable baseline as the Padres rank 19th in OPS against left-handed starters in all of baseball. I also like Chicago to win the series outright."



Chicago trades at $0.465 per share on Polymarket to win Game 1, with San Diego at $0.535 per share, pricing that runs against Hochman's pick as the two teams open their NL Wild Card Series rematch at Petco Park. Trade on Cubs vs. Padres here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Why the Yankees will win Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series

Adam Thompson's analysis: "Boston is not hitting the ball very well. Facing Cam Schlittler isn't likely to help. The Yankees starter has a 1.08 ERA across his last seven starts. He's faced the Red Sox four times and allowed two earned runs across 25 innings with 31 strikeouts. Payton Tolle has been effective against the Yankees as well, but New York, even without Aaron Judge, has scored six or more runs in three of four."

New York trades at $0.595 per share on Polymarket to win Game 1, with Boston at $0.405 per share, pricing that lines up with Thompson's pick as the Yankees host the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium to open the AL Wild Card Series. Trade on Yankees vs. Red Sox here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Why the Steelers will win by more than 2.5 points Thursday

Larry Hartstein's analysis: "Playing a depleted and suspect Carolina defense, the Browns averaged 3.8 yards per pass and 4.1 yards per play. They allowed a 38 percent pressure rate. Now they face a much tougher Pittsburgh pass rush. Look for Deshaun Watson to make critical mistakes as the Steelers improve to 3-1."

The margin market lines up with Hartstein's number exactly: Pittsburgh winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.525 per share on Polymarket, with Cleveland staying within 2.5 points trading at $0.475 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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