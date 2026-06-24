Rangers vs. Marlins line, odds, prediction: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, June 24 from proven model

The Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins close out a three-game series in Miami on Wednesday with the set tied 1-1, after Texas took the opener 4-3 on Monday before Miami answered right back with a 6-4 win on Tuesday. The Rangers (38-41), who are 19-23 on the road, send Jacob deGrom to the mound, while the Marlins (41-39), who have gone 27-17 at home this season, are set to activate Eury Perez off the 15-day injured list to start the finale.

First pitch from Miami is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. Texas is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Marlins odds, while the over/under is 7.5. Before making any Rangers vs. Marlins picks, be sure to see the Rangers vs. Marlins predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 14 of the MLB season on a sizzling 23-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Marlins money line Rangers -125, Marlins +105 Rangers vs. Marlins over/under 7.5 runs Rangers vs. Marlins run line Rangers -1.5 (+135) Rangers vs. Marlins picks See picks at SportsLine Rangers vs. Marlins streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rangers vs. Marlins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rangers vs. Marlins, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in the last game played between these two teams. The total has gone Over in eight of Rangers' last 11 games.

SportsLine's model projects 1.8 total bases or more for the Rangers Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager. The Marlins, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.4 total bases or more from Kyle Stowers and Otto Lopez. The model projects 9.1 combined runs as the Over clears in the 63% of simulations. Get the Rangers vs. Marlins money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rangers vs. Marlins picks

After simulating every pitch of Rangers vs. Marlins 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rangers vs. Marlins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.