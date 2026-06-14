Red Sox vs. Rangers prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Sunday Night Baseball from advanced model

A pair of American League squads will face off on 'Sunday Night Baseball' as the Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox. Texas (34-36) has dropped the first two of this series, including a 6-3 defeat on Saturday. Boston (29-39) is aiming for a third triumph in a row, which would tie a season-high win streak. Nathan Eovaldi (5-7, 4.26 ERA) will take the ball for Texas, countered by Boston's Connelly Early (5-4, 3.30 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Fenway Park in Boston. The Sox have won four straight meetings dating back to last season. The latest Rangers vs. Red Sox odds list Boston as the -118 favorite (risk $118 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Red Sox vs. Rangers picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 12 on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Red Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Red Sox money line Red Sox -118, Rangers -102 Rangers vs. Red Sox over/under 9 runs Rangers vs. Red Sox run line Red Sox +1.5 (-188) Rangers vs. Red Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Rangers vs. Red Sox streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Red Sox vs. Rangers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rangers vs. Red Sox, the model is going Under 9 total runs. Both squads have leaned under on the season, with the Under having a 35-28-7 record in Rangers games and a 34-31-3 mark in Red Sox contests. Also, it's worth noting this game is at Fenway Park which has seen several low-scoring games this year. In home games in 2026, the Under sports a 19-12-2 record for the Sox, hitting at a 62% clip.

Early has been solid all year for the Sox as his 3.30 ERA has led to the Under hitting in 82% of his starts (9-2-2 record). As for Eovaldi, he's thrilled to be on the mound for Sunday Night Baseball as this happens to be his favorite day to take the ball. He's given up just 3 ER over his last 28 IP in Sunday starts, posting a 0.96 ERA. With two tough pitchers on the mound, just 7.9 combined runs are projected, making the Under a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Red Sox vs. Rangers money-line pick at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make Rangers vs. Red Sox picks

After simulating every pitch of Red Sox vs. Rangers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rangers vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.