The Detroit Tigers will look to bounce back after a tough Monday when they host the Boston Red Sox in the second of a three-game set on Tuesday's MLB schedule. Detroit (18-18) not only lost 5-4 to Boston yesterday, but the Tigers also lost two-time Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, indefinitely due to elbow surgery. Skubal was scratched before Monday's scheduled start, and the Red Sox (14-21) took advantage with their third-most hits (12) of the season to win their third straight series opener. Jovani Moran (0-0, 2.33 ERA) is set to make his first MLB start for Boston, countered by Detroit's Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.35 ERA).

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET from Comerica Park in Detroit. These teams have split their last 10 meetings. The latest Tigers vs. Red Sox odds have Detroit as -158 favorites (risk $158 to win $100), while the over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the Tigers vs. Red Sox predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and is coming off a 5-0 week on top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Tigers money line Tigers -158, Red Sox +133 Red Sox vs. Tigers over/under 8.5 runs Red Sox vs. Tigers run line Tigers -1.5 (+134) Red Sox vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Red Sox vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Red Sox vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Red Sox vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. The last three matchups between these teams have all had at least 8 total runs, with Monday's meeting eclipsing the total. Boston will have Moran make his first MLB start, but he has a 4.52 ERA as a reliever since 2023. He's not expected to be on the mound long, and games that heavily involve a bullpen are ones that tend to be higher scoring.

As for Valdez, he's been solid in his first year in Detroit, but it's important to note that this is a night start for the former Astro. His ERA in night starts (4.13) is nearly three times that in day games (1.50). Both teams are projected to score more runs than what they average on the season, with the simulations calling for 9.9 combined runs scored. The Over hits 62% of the time in over-under betting. Get the Red Sox vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Red Sox vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Red Sox vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.