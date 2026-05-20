The Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds are each hovering close to .500, and each are chasing division leaders. Each team ranks in the top six in home runs hit in the 2026 MLB season, but in the bottom-half in scoring overall. The MLB playoff hopefuls face off in series finale on Wednesday. It's getaway day in Philly, and each team hopes to finish strong with the Phillies starting veteran Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.91 ERA) and the Reds going with left-hander Andrew Abbott (3-2, 4.21).

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Reds odds, while the over/under is 10. Before making any Reds vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the Reds vs. Phillies predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 9 of the MLB season on a red-hot 12-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Reds vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Reds:

Reds vs. Phillies money line Phillies -145, Reds +122 Reds vs. Phillies over/under 10 runs Reds vs. Phillies run line Phillies -1.5 (+138) Reds vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Reds vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Reds vs. Phillies predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Reds vs. Phillies, the model is going Under 10 combined runs in over/under betting. From a season-long perspective, the Over has hit in nearly 64% of Reds games all season, and is 13-4 to the Over on totals of nine runs or higher. But the model believes in the pitchers. Abbott is 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA in three May starts, while Nola has been better at home and in day games.

Nola and the Phillies' bullpen (3.00 ERA in May) are enough to keep that side down. SportsLine's model projects that the teams combine for 8.9 combined runs, making the Under the solid value play as it hits 61% of the time. Get the money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Reds vs. Phillies picks

After simulating every pitch of Phillies vs. Reds 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Reds vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that is 12-1 on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.