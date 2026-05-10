A pair of divisional rivals will meet on Sunday Night Baseball as the Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers. Kansas City (19-21) took the first two games of the series, including a 5-1 win on Saturday. Detroit (18-22) has now lost five in a row, marking its second five-game losing streak this season. Noah Cameron (2-2, 5.40 ERA) will tote the rubber for the Royals, while Detroit will trot out Brenan Hanifee (0-0, 0.00 ERA) who will make his first start of the year after four relief appearances.

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Tigers swept a three-game series between the teams in mid-April. The latest Royals vs. Tigers odds list Kansas City as the -131 favorite on the money line (risk $131 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Tigers vs. Royals picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and is coming off a 5-0 week on top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Royals vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Royals:

Royals vs. Tigers money line Royals -131, Tigers +110 Royals vs. Tigers over/under 8 runs Royals vs. Tigers run line Tigers +1.5 (-190) Royals vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Royals vs. Tigers streaming Peacock

Top Tigers vs. Royals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Royals vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 8 total runs. This is Cameron's seventh start of the year, and the Over is 4-2 thus far with the pitcher on the mound. Additionally, this is the last of a three-game set between these teams, and the Over is 5-0 in Royals home series finales.

Hanifee has been lit up by Royals batters, who are 11 for 32 off him over his career, for a .344 batting average and 1.145 OPS. Meanwhile, Cameron has a 5.40 ERA, including a 7.29 ERA over his last four starts. The model calls for 8.7 combined runs scored, making the Over a strong pick in over/under sports betting. Get the Tigers vs. Royals money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Royals vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Tigers vs. Royals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Royals vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.